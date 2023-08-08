Neonode (NEON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%.

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Neonode has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $14.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neonode by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neonode by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Neonode by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode in the first quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

