NextNav (NN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,314.42% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. On average, analysts expect NextNav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NN stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. NextNav has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $366.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at NextNav

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

In related news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 736,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,962.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,434 shares of company stock valued at $121,791. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NextNav during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.