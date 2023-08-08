Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Kim Mary McFarland Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £82,500 ($105,431.31).

Kim Mary McFarland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 11th, Kim Mary McFarland purchased 2,340 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £3,861 ($4,934.19).

On Friday, July 7th, Kim Mary McFarland acquired 37,331 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £61,222.84 ($78,240.05).

Ninety One Group Trading Up 0.2 %

N91 opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.14) on Tuesday. Ninety One Group has a one year low of GBX 155.10 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 223.20 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 933.89, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 181.89.

Ninety One Group Increases Dividend

About Ninety One Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,222.22%.

(Get Free Report)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.