Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 200.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 690.91%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

