NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NOV by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NOV by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

