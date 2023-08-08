NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 99,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 282,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 80.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -19.04%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

