Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

NYSE:NUE opened at $169.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nucor has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average is $155.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor will post 18.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,124 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,597. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

