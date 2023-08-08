Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,712,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,577,000 after buying an additional 175,260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 71,323 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

