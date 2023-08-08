nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $66,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $56.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,523 shares of company stock worth $1,588,842. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.