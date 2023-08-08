Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Olin were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Olin by 20.6% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Olin by 34.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 57,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Olin’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

