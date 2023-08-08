ON (ONON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect ON to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ONON opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44.

ONON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ON in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ON by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

