ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

STKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ONE Group Hospitality

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 2.17.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $215,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.