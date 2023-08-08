OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 4.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $543.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

