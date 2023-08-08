OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of OneWater Marine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity at OneWater Marine

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $103,602.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,818.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 7,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $214,583.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,303.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $103,602.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,818.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,997 shares of company stock worth $2,990,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $422.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.49.

About OneWater Marine

(Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.