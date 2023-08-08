Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 2,303.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.9 %

OPCH opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.