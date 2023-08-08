Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 119 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.43.

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

GTLS stock opened at $163.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.95. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

