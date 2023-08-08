Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 508,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 456,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $12,825,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

