Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

