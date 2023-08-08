Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.85. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

