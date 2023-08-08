Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $157.05 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $166.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

In related news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $106,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $106,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,072. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

