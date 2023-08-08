Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

