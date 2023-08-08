Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,903 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,398 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.87 and a 52-week high of $137.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

