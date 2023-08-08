Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 153.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN stock opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

