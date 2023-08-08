Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $126.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $132,711.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

