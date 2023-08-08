Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $115,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.