Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 9.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,831,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Clorox by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Clorox Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is 396.64%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

