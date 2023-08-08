Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ventas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 947.42%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

