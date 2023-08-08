Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,634,000,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.15.

LTHM opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

