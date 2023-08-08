Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after buying an additional 81,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synaptics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,234,000 after buying an additional 306,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,444,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after buying an additional 38,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.