Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Globus Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GMED opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.