Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.34 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2,416.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,758 shares of company stock worth $48,036,689 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AN opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

