Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $146.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.38%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

