Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.15.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lacy I. Rice III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

