Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,465.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.02). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

