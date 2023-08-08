Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.40 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.14.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $180.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.16. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $1,086,484.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,315,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $1,086,484.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,556 shares of company stock valued at $16,473,564 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

