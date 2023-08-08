Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.40 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $545,493,000 after buying an additional 194,779 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Maximus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,878,000 after buying an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,114,000 after buying an additional 123,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Maximus by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,772,000 after buying an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Maximus Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.