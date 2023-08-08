Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,407,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,021,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,743,000 after purchasing an additional 493,847 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exponent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

