Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.51 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at $26,624,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,200. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

