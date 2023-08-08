Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

