Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.57 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,919,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,197,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 442.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 139,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,969,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AMG opened at $141.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

