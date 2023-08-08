Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,380 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

