Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Diodes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Diodes by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,429.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $180,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,782.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $169,585.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,429.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.43. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diodes

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.