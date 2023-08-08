Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $192.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total transaction of $291,584.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total transaction of $291,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,149 shares of company stock worth $4,679,130 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.