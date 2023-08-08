Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

