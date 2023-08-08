Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.85. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.56.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

