Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $353.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,962 shares of company stock worth $14,239,171 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.67.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

