Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.36%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

