Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

