Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 390.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 91.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 227,754 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $1,947,408.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at $51,473,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,408 shares of company stock worth $4,302,864 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

