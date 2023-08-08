Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 100 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $114.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

